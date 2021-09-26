Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $192.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $180.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

Shares of KEYS traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.38. The stock had a trading volume of 576,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $182.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.76 and its 200 day moving average is $154.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,291,034,000 after buying an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $750,386,000 after buying an additional 130,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,575,000 after buying an additional 445,591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after buying an additional 611,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,109,000 after acquiring an additional 50,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

