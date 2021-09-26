Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will report sales of $3.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.71 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $3.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $15.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $15.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

LH opened at $296.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.27. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $176.87 and a 1 year high of $309.60.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

