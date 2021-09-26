Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million.

LMRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $420.57 million, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 25,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

