Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) versus Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Critical Review

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.74, suggesting that its stock price is 374% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy 100.19% 85.43% 33.99% Laredo Petroleum -67.47% -499.97% 8.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.3% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Obsidian Energy and Laredo Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Laredo Petroleum 1 2 2 0 2.20

Laredo Petroleum has a consensus target price of $67.75, suggesting a potential downside of 17.48%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Laredo Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 1.13 -$576.07 million N/A N/A Laredo Petroleum $677.19 million 1.95 -$874.17 million $11.51 7.13

Obsidian Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Laredo Petroleum.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Obsidian Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.