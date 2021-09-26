Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Latch in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $13.51 on Friday. Latch has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at $268,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

