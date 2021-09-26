Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $193.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.08% from the stock’s current price.

LEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lear from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

NYSE LEA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.55. 345,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,040. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.34 and its 200-day moving average is $175.51. Lear has a twelve month low of $103.35 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lear will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lear by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after purchasing an additional 223,207 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lear by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after purchasing an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $33,692,000. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,657,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

