LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $115,629.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $242,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,951 shares of company stock valued at $564,717. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 348.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $33.30.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

