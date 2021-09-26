Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.40.

Several research firms have commented on LGND. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,612,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGND stock opened at $139.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.58. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $84.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

