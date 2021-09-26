Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Billion

Brokerages expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report $6.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.36 billion and the lowest is $5.78 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $3.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $22.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.95 billion to $23.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $26.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.75 billion to $29.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.55.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $345.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

