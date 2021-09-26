Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. R. F. Lafferty lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

NASDAQ RIDE traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.57. 8,839,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,919,538. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 160,956 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.