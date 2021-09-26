LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, October 12th

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, October 12th. The 4.33333320 split was announced on Tuesday, October 12th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of LXU stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. LSB Industries has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 2,688.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

