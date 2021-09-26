Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Edward Jones raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of MGA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.17. 578,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Magna International has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.26.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 6,944.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2,473.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,343,000 after buying an additional 440,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.