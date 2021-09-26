Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will post $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.25.

Shares of MLM opened at $351.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $367.16 and its 200-day moving average is $357.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $217.99 and a 12-month high of $391.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

