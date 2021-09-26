McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in McAfee were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in McAfee by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in McAfee by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McAfee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in McAfee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in McAfee by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

MCFE stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57. McAfee Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.70.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. McAfee’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,168,402 shares of company stock worth $351,016,007 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.54.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

