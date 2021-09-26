Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.57.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLA. Needham & Company LLC cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Medallia stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. Medallia has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Borge Hald sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $281,786.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532,592 shares in the company, valued at $51,418,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,080,819.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,304 shares of company stock worth $7,780,842 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Medallia by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medallia by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Medallia by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Medallia by 24.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

