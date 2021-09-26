MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.98 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will post $9.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $18.75 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $48.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $63.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $111.95 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $196.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Rowe lifted their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in MEI Pharma by 71.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MEI Pharma by 287.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 47,218 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MEI Pharma by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 106,293 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in MEI Pharma by 270.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,275 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.