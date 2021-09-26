MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will report $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the lowest is $1.75 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $6.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $10.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,869.62 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,018.41 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,782.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,583.70. The stock has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,392.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in MercadoLibre by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

