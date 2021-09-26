Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRSN. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,892,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,152 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,005,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,600 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,850,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,113,000 after acquiring an additional 924,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,902,000 after acquiring an additional 711,460 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

MRSN opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.46.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In other news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 20,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $249,936.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $102,121.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,101 shares of company stock worth $737,912 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

