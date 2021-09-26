Method Finance Trading 44.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, Method Finance has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $350,186.69 and $604.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00057014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00129667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011880 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00043881 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance (CRYPTO:MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

