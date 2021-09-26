Minter Network Price Down 2.4% This Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, Minter Network has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $14.84 million and approximately $12,671.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00066870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00158026 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00083468 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00103844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00133404 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014856 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,792,892,608 coins and its circulating supply is 4,587,683,041 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.