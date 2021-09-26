Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $55,066.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $24.25 million and approximately $55,066.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for about $52.43 or 0.00118938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00103557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00131761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.62 or 1.00302314 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.46 or 0.06980848 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.27 or 0.00751447 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 462,508 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

