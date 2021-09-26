Mist Price Hits $0.0869 (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, Mist has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for $0.0869 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a market cap of $4.90 million and $916,536.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00056928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00130051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00043887 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

