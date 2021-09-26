MONK Tops 1-Day Volume of $776.00 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. One MONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MONK has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. MONK has a total market cap of $567,083.39 and approximately $776.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015335 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001363 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 61.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007074 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.