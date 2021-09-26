Multiplier Achieves Market Capitalization of $618,029.47 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $618,029.47 and approximately $7,118.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00067584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00104405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00132817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,092.81 or 0.99557923 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.28 or 0.06912112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.93 or 0.00751733 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

