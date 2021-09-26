NFTLootBox Price Hits $111.80 on Top Exchanges (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $109,192.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for $111.80 or 0.00252852 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00067651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00104771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00133008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,081.23 or 0.99694968 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.81 or 0.06911086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.81 or 0.00750437 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

