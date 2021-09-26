NIO (NYSE:NIO) PT Lowered to $47.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price lowered by analysts at HSBC from $69.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.02.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 23,755,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,326,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 2.50. NIO has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. Equities analysts predict that NIO will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NIO by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.