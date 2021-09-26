NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLOK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

NLOK opened at $25.82 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,681,000 after purchasing an additional 274,186 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,768,000 after purchasing an additional 115,585 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 422.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

