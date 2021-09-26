nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $576.20 Million

Analysts expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to announce sales of $576.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $541.50 million and the highest is $610.90 million. nVent Electric reported sales of $509.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NVT stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.26 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $537,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in nVent Electric by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 484,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,309 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in nVent Electric by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 369,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

