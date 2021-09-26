Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

