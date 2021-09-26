OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will post sales of $23.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.90 million. OptiNose posted sales of $15.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $82.30 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $129.07 million, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $130.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. The company had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $158.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17.

In other news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,872.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in OptiNose by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

