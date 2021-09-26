Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Origin Bancorp worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $975.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.59 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.55%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

