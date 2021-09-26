OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will post $26.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.20 million. OrthoPediatrics reported sales of $22.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year sales of $99.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $99.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $120.99 million, with estimates ranging from $117.89 million to $126.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $27,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,321 shares of company stock valued at $780,217. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,505,000 after buying an additional 878,916 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after buying an additional 291,512 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 682,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after buying an additional 271,528 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 396,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after buying an additional 203,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after buying an additional 149,301 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

