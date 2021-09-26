Panda Yield (BBOO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,109.00

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. Panda Yield has a market cap of $35,224.71 and $5,109.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Panda Yield coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Panda Yield has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Panda Yield alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00056928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00130051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00043887 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Panda Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Panda Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.