Particl Market Capitalization Achieves $33.70 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Particl coin can now be purchased for about $2.92 or 0.00006595 BTC on popular exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $33.70 million and $11,383.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Particl has traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00013124 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.32 or 0.00505060 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,583,105 coins and its circulating supply is 11,558,551 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

