PayPie (PPP) Price Down 29.7% Over Last Week

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 56.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. PayPie has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $2.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PayPie has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00057280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00130078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00043829 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie (PPP) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

