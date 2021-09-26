Pirate Chain Market Cap Achieves $441.82 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00005333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $441.82 million and approximately $596,153.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.65 or 0.00256603 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00121315 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00153484 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002768 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000454 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,072,060 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

