PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGS. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $8.00 on Friday. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.69.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.20%. The company had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

