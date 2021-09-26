Project Inverse 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $120,641.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $420,067.29 and approximately $120,641.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00067584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00104405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00132817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,092.81 or 0.99557923 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.28 or 0.06912112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.93 or 0.00751733 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,779,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.