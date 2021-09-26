Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will post $140.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.23 million. Prothena reported sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87,450%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $200.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.38 million to $200.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $45.57 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. Prothena has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Prothena news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $616,049.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,189,645. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Prothena by 22,878.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after buying an additional 3,297,931 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,650,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 42.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after buying an additional 879,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 876.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 316,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 1,206.8% in the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after buying an additional 216,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

