Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays set a $15.97 price objective on Publicis Groupe and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $15.97 price objective on Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.97 price objective on Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, July 26th.

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $16.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $17.40.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

