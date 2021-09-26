PutinCoin (PUT) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 37.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $313,980.47 and approximately $1,588.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,026.04 or 0.99908128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00090802 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00051829 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007267 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001420 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.82 or 0.00573727 BTC.

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

