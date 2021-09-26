PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other PVH news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in PVH by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in PVH by 2,934.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 163,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 158,479 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in PVH by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 106,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.21 and its 200-day moving average is $108.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PVH has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

