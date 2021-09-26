QuarkChain (QKC) Price Reaches $0.0183 on Top Exchanges

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $116.91 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00057280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00130078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00043829 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

