Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Replimune Group worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter worth $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 126.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REPL. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 30.87, a current ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 2.48.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $153,502.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $587,106.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,806,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,948 shares of company stock worth $5,350,158. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

