Reviewing Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) and Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) and Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Celldex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A Celldex Therapeutics -766.16% -26.76% -23.85%

22.9% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alpha Teknova and Celldex Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00 Celldex Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Alpha Teknova currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.27%. Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.86%. Given Alpha Teknova’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than Celldex Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Celldex Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Celldex Therapeutics $7.42 million 345.86 -$59.78 million ($1.80) -30.67

Alpha Teknova has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Celldex Therapeutics.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379. The company was founded by Anthony S. Marucci and Tibor Keler in 1983 and is headquartered in Hampton, NJ.

