Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,906 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of New Senior Investment Group worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 45,530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,354,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after purchasing an additional 326,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 191,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNR opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $741.44 million, a P/E ratio of -25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.05. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

SNR has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.37.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group, Inc provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other.

