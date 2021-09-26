Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Driven Brands were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $254,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $8,384,254.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $374.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

