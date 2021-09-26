Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,052 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of ChemoCentryx worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 50,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. ChemoCentryx’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

