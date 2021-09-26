Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,151,000 after buying an additional 64,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,864,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,203,000 after buying an additional 253,192 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,549,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,487,000 after buying an additional 70,996 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,091,000 after buying an additional 42,289 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,503,000 after purchasing an additional 141,130 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $50,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

