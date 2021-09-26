Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.07 Million Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Alphatec worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alphatec by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 20.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 43.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Alphatec by 103.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. The company had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $142,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312 in the last ninety days. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.